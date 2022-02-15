$1200 Stimulus Check: Apply Before February 15

Residents of California are receiving stimulus payments as part of the Golden State Stimulus II program, which will send over 800,000 checks totaling $575 million to households who qualify.

Residents of California who qualify for a payment will get up to $1,100, with the CFT Board predicting that the next round of payments will be primarily postal checks.

A total of 9,000 direct deposits totaling a little over $6 million resulted in the issue of around 794,000 paper checks totaling $568 million between Dec 18 and Dec 31.

File For Your Stimulus Checks Before February 15, 2022

California citizens have until Feb 15 to file their tax forms to get up to $1,100 in stimulus checks from the state.

Californians must have lived in the state for more than half of the 2020 tax year and earned less than $75,000 in 2020 to qualify for either of the Golden State Stimulus I or II checks.

If you qualified for both GS stimulus programs and applied for an ITIN by Oct 15, you can file your tax return until Feb 15, 2022, and get the money.

With only four days until the deadline, now is the best time to file your 2021 tax return to collect $600 + $500 for dependents.

Before the end of the month, up to 100,000 additional Californians are anticipated to get stimulus checks.

The last three digits of your ZIP code on your 2020 tax return are used to mail payments. During the epidemic, California citizens were offered two stimulus programs: Golden State Stimulus I and Golden State Stimulus II.

Since August, the state has awarded nearly 8.2 million stimulus payments totaling $5.9 billion, according to the public affairs office.

Approximately 98 percent to 99 percent of stimulus checks have been distributed.

Check your status and discover how much stimulus money you qualify for at the Franchise Tax Board of the State of California.