1400 USD Stimulus Checks For Some

Almost every citizen of the United States of America is after the fourth round of the stimulus checks. They are hoping for the federal government to provide the money. It is to be noted that the federal government has not made any official announcement on the availability of another round of federal aid payments that will be provided to the people. And it is very unlikely for that to take place as the administration of Joe Biden has some influential opposition members.

Stimulus Check Details

The law ensuring the availability of the stimulus checks payments that were signed in the month of March was not just about the third round of the federal aid payments. It was also about the availability of the fourth round of the stimulus check payments to a selected number of people. However, there are certain eligibility criteria that have to be followed for that round of payments. The total amount of the law is 1.9 trillion USD.

When it comes to the question of additional federal aid payments, those who became new parents in the year 2021 are eligible. The 1400 USD stimulus check payments that are provided to all the eligible parents having co-dependents are also applicable to those people who are set to become new parents this year. However, they will have to wait for some time.

The department of the IRS will have to be notified of the new addition if one is looking forward to receiving the stimulus check payments. When it comes to the detailed list of eligibility, the department of the IRS has stated that it is the same as that of the third batch of the financial aid payments. It is also to be noted that the said money is not the only money that will be provided to them, they will be receiving separate child tax credit payments.