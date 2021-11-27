$2,000 Stimulus Check Is Available, Who Are The Eligible Ones?

Certain states are offering $500-$2,000 stimulus checks to their eligible residents. Families who apply for the programs now might receive the money before Christmas.

Even after a year, many Americans are still struggling against the pandemic. Research studies from Capital One Insights Center emphasized that a fourth stimulus check is critical to families earning under $100,000 annually.

Recently, experts also discussed the most expensive Thanksgiving celebration in American history. This is because consumer prices are on a record high, especially for turkey, groceries, and gas.

It seems that the government officials are aware of this issue and are doing what they can to provide financial aid for desperate Americans. A few of them launched their own version of stimulus checks, which will be distributed locally to residents.

Stimulus Check Update: The American Rescue Plan

Joe Biden had allocated $1.9T in a program called the American Rescue Plan. This program supported various financial aid plans like unemployment benefits, stimulus checks, and Child Tax Credit. The plan also provided funds for individual states based on their population.

The American Rescue Plan emphasized that the budget would be used for programs that can help residents overcome the pandemic. However, it stated that each state will be responsible for its own finances. The local government will be solely responsible for creating its financial aid program, implementing the eligibility requirements, and distributing it to recipients.