21Shares to Wind Down Active Bitcoin and Ether Futures ETFs During Market Slump

21Shares, a cryptocurrency asset management firm, is preparing to dissolve two actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) linked to bitcoin and ether futures in response to a broader decline in the market.

The ETFs scheduled for liquidation are the ARK 21Shares Active On-Chain Bitcoin Strategy ETF (ARKC) and the ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF (ARKY). Investors will be able to trade their shares until market close on March 27, with liquidation anticipated to occur “on or around March 28,” as stated in a press release.

These actively managed ETFs, which carry expense ratios of 1% and 0.93% respectively, are being liquidated as U.S.-listed spot bitcoin ETFs have experienced over $1.66 billion in outflows this month. These outflows coincide with a significant decline in cryptocurrency prices, with bitcoin falling over 12.8% year-to-date, and the broader CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20) losing approximately 24% of its value during the same timeframe.

Shareholders who retain their shares until the liquidation date will receive distributions reflective of their share in the fund’s net asset value, the announcement notes.

