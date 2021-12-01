The 4th Stimulus Check Will Come Your Way If You Live In These States

For millions of Americans, a fourth stimulus check is coming soon, but not necessarily from the federal government, however. Even though it’s been the source of a little more than half a dozen stimulus checks already this year.

The originators of the stimulus checks, this time are state governments like Illinois and California. Where lawmakers have just proposed a new stimulus check in the former, and where another batch of stimulus checks worth up to $1,100 is going out in the latter starting today.

The Stimulus Checks That Are On The Way

This new round of payments under California’s Golden State Stimulus II initiative will benefit millions of residents. An estimated 9 million Californians, to be exact. Taxpayers who have California AGI of $1-$75,000 for the 2020 tax year and who filed their state tax return by the 15th of October, 2021 are eligible for the Golden State Stimulus II. This was mentioned by the website for the California Franchise Tax Board.

The state’s federal pandemic funds, as well as a $75.7 billion state budget surplus, are what’s been funding these checks. The state has allocated $480 million to the Golden State Stimulus II effort. And the franchise tax board is the agency that’s sending it all out.

Meanwhile, other related stimulus payments are likewise imminent from the federal government.

On the 15th of December, the sixth and final child tax credit check will go out. That one will generally be for a few hundred dollars per eligible child in a household. However, some Americans will get much more than that.

That’s because, for some recipients, December’s stimulus payment will actually be their first child tax credit check.