Stimulus Check- Extra 500 USD

The parents in the United States of America having dependents who are 18 years old can qualify for the stimulus check financial aid payments. The maximum amount of the said payments is 500 USD. As per the eligibility rule, it is very important for the said dependents to be between the age of 19 to 24 in order to receive the money. And in addition to that, they also have to be full-time college students. The stimulus check financial aid payments will start hitting the bank accounts of the parents at the beginning of the year 2022.

Stimulus Check Child Tax Credits

The extra amount of 500 USD will only be provided to the families once they file for the 2021 taxes. The amount will be dependent upon the income level of the particular family as well as the span of time that the defendant was looked after by the caretaker. However, the dependent will not be eligible to receive the stimulus check child tax credits, the amount of which is 300 USD.

Steve Cohen, the Congressman, gave a statement with regard to the eligibility criteria of the said payments. It was stated that the date, the 31st of December, 2021, would be the basis of the age. In case a child hits 18 years of age this year, he or she will not be eligible to receive the stimulus check child tax credit payments.

As per the advice of the experts, for those families who are currently receiving the federal aid limits for a dependent who will reach 18 years of age before 31st December 2021, it is better to opt-out of the future payments. If they do not follow the advice, those people might have to give back the money after they file their taxes.