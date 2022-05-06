A Direct Stimulus Check Of $300 For Residents Of This State By May 31

While the federal administration has called a halt to further stimulus checks, it is the states who have stepped in to help their residents tide over the recent spurt in inflation that has led to high prices of essentials, especially gasoline.

Most US citizens are feeling the effect of inflation, especially families who live one paycheck away from financial disaster. But several states are using surplus budgets and the funds received from the federal administration under the America Rescue Plan Act to help their residents with stimulus checks.

Delaware has announced financial assistance for its residents by the end of May. Gov. John Carney passed the Delaware Relief Rebate Program for 2022 on April 14. This act will bring immediate economic respite to a section of residents through the one-time state stimulus checks worth $300.

Delaware residents who have filed their state tax returns for 2020 can automatically expect their stimulus checks in the next few weeks.

The Delaware administration has planned to send out the stimulus checks by the last day of this month. The payments will go to the last address in the state records with the revenue division.

Even Minors Filing Returns Will Get The Stimulus Check While Non-Filers Will Miss Out

While individuals will receive a stimulus check of $300, a married couple who jointly file their income tax returns will revive double that amount.

It is to be noted that residents do not have to be adults to be entitled to the relief. Even if a child has filed the state personal tax return for 2020 by the last date, including extension dates, there are eligible for the Delaware state check worth $300, even if they are dependent.

Even non-filers for the 2020 returns will receive their stimulus check but will be paid through a rebate. The plan is expected to be set in place by October 17 this year. Additional details will be provided by the state administration later.