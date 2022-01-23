A Roundup Of Altcoin: 3 New Play-To-Earn Trends In Gaming

Even as the buildup that led to the rapid growth of P3E games last year dissipates, 3 fresh Altcoin projects remain focused on getting in new blood into the ecosystem.

Play-to-earn gaming based on the blockchain experienced a breakthrough in 2021. With the cryptocurrency biome evolving this year, the P2E sector and its investors will have to consider their next step.

Unfounded Euphoria and speculation during a bull market can cause expectations and realization that are unrealistic and this had even affected the P2E segment.

With the hype dissipated at present, developers and investors have realized they need to look out for a fresh value proposition. Such propositions should steady investment and catalyze growth in the blockchain sector.

Here Are Other Altcoin Trends Emerging In The Play-To-Earn Ecosystem

The first altcoin trend that should be watched carefully this year is projected towards looking to bring in interest in NFT and create models based on profit-sharing and then take advantage of the price rise of the nonfungible tokens.

These altcoin projects are aimed at offering investors and gamers the opportunity by creating platforms for investors disinterested in games. They can invest in and provide nonfungible tokens for those players who would normally be defeated by the price.

Players can get rewarded from this gameplay, even as investors garner part of their profits.

YGG (Yield Guild Games) is one such protocol type. It is a play-to-earn guild for gaming and also a decentralized independent organization that is focused on the creation of communities that allow players to earn through economies based on blockchain.

A different altcoin trend that is coming out of the NFT and gaming sectors are communities focused on the education of community members to earn through gameplay.

Gaming based on blockchain is a challenging thing for a fresher. And upfront costs prevent many gamers from participating. This has led to a simplification of the process by providing apprenticeships to players coming into existence.