AAPL Will Be Posting An EPS Of $0.99

Quite a few brokerages have expected the stocks of AAPL to put forward an EPS of $0.99 for the quarter. According to reports, eight of the investment analysts have already provided estimates into the earnings of the company, with the lowest coming in at $0.88, and the highest coming in at $1.05. The EPS reported by the company the previous year was $0.65, which implies an annual growth rate of about 52.3%. The company will be publishing its next quarterly results on the 29th of July.

The Quarterly Reports of AAPL

AAPL did publish its previous quarterly reports on the 27th of April. The EPS reported by the company during this period was $1.40, with the consensus estimate coming to $0.99. The revenue generated by the company during this period was $89.58 billion, with the consensus estimate coming to $76.84 billion. The net margin for the company was 23.45%, with a 111.80% return on equity.

- Advertisement -

There have been quite a few research equities that have commented on the stocks of AAPL. Morgan Stanley has already increased the price target of the company from $158 to $161 with a rating of overweight in a 26th April research note. Fundamental Research has reduced the price target of the company from $148 to $144 with a rating of buy in a 26th March research report.

Deutsche Bank has increased the price target of the company from $160 to $165 with a rating of buy in a 29th April research report. New Street Research has reduced the rating of the company from neutral to sell with a price target of $90 in a 28th May research report.

Two of the investment analysts have already given the company a rating of sell, while eight of them have given the company a rating of hold. Close to twenty-six other investment analysts have given the company a rating of buy. Currently, AAPL has a buy rating with a $146.87 price target.