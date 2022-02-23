Aaron Rodgers Expresses Gratitude For Ex-Fiancee Shailene Woodley

Less than a week after Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley ended their engagement over a year ago, the NFL star, 38, rushed to Instagram to express his love for the extremely special people in his life, which includes the 30-year-old actress.

Shailene Woodley and her boyfriend Aaron Rodgers have been in the headlines for the past week after it was reported that the couple had split up. Neither Woodley nor Rodgers has made an official comment regarding their split. However, Aaron Rodgers’s latest Instagram post has caused a stir, leaving fans wondering if the couple was still together as the Green Bay Packers quarterback posted an emotional note with an appreciative message for her.

Aaron Rodgers And Shailene Woodley Announced Their Engagement Last Year

- Advertisement -

Aaron expressed thoughts for both Woodley and his teammates in a lengthy caption. Rodgers, who stated that the post was all about Monday Night thankfulness, toasted some “very significant individuals” in his life by sharing images with them from the previous year. The Football player identified Woodley in the captions while penning a special thank you message for her. Aaron had also shared a sweet photo of him and Woodley having an embrace on the couch in the post. The message caused many admirers to assume that the pair had not broken up, while others guessed that they were still on good terms despite their breakup.

He also apologized to his ex-girlfriend, as well as his family and friends, for the uproar around his COVID-19 beliefs. According to various reports, the pair recently chose to end their relationship, with a source claiming that it simply did not work out for them. They have nothing but affection for one other and have agreed to remain friends.