Adidas Reaches Second Spot On OpenSea Rankings

In its very first weekend, the first NFT from Adidas Originals managed to generate close to 11,391 Ether- which has an overall worth of $43 million. This collection was discovered on OpenSea, with it being given the second spot on the platform after RTFKT’s Takashi Murakami and Clone X collection.

In a joint venture with the Bored Ape Yacht Club, gmoney, and PUNKS Comic, this sporting conglomerate decided to co-create a single digital asset which would then put up around 30,000 copies of the same item that was on sale on the 17th of December. Around 20,000 copies of the same have already been sold.

Adidas Builds First NFT

As reported by Adidas, around $15.5 million was already cashed in during the Early Access mint that had to first pause and then restart a few hours later due to a bunch of technical issues with the Mutant Ape Yacht Club not being able to mint the money which was required.

Interestingly, this NFT has not been declared as a collector’s item, but rather just an access token that would provide its owners with exclusive access to the most state-of-the-art wearables in the Sandbox gaming metaverse.

Along with Adidas, PUNKS Comics are also on the investment board, so anyone owning an NFT would also be receiving a physical version of Marks the Drop- which was a graphic story involving the characters that were present in the comics.

Adidas has been making major waves in the NFT sector after it pushed out a tweet where it stated that it had entered into a partnership with Coinbase- which would showcase its own Sandbox land plot- the sporting company has finally shown the might of itself as it planted its sneakers in the metaverse.