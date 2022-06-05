Alicia Keys’ Choice Of Song Left Brits Feeling Uncomfortable And Confused

On Saturday, the United Kingdom went all out to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne with a “party at the palace” event including Diana Ross, Alicia Keys, and Andrea Bocelli.

According to news agency AFP, the performance outside the queen’s central London palace marked the culmination of the third day of public activities to honor the 96-year-old monarch’s record-breaking Platinum Jubilee, with over 22,000 ticket-holders packing a purpose-built 360-degree stage. Hundreds of thousands more people flocked to the city center for the concert, which was aired live on BBC radio, television, and the internet to millions of people.

Alicia Keys Stunned The Crowd With Her Performance

Alicia Keys flaunted her gorgeous curves in a royal costume while performing at the Platinum Jubilee’s Party At The Palace performance.

The 41-year-old singer sang her single Girl On Fire at the piano and looked stunning in a skin-tight velvet catsuit that highlighted her great figure.

A blazer-style cloak with exquisite golden embroidery over the shoulders lent a regal touch to the ensemble. The fresh-faced actress wore little make-up to draw attention to her eyes, and her hair was styled in a sleek braided style with diamante studs. She completed the ensemble with a pair of modest black-heeled boots and huge gold earrings.

Alicia Keys, the “Falling” diva, didn’t show up to perform, but she did perform several of her best hits, but one of them (“Empire State of Mind”) was lost on the non-American audience. The mother of two may have noticed the audience’s displeasure throughout the performance – or just anticipated it and changed the words – since she sang “Now you’re in London” instead of “Now you’re in New York” at one point.

The singer’s visit was one of several star-studded performances at Saturday’s event, which featured Elton John, Queen, and Diana Ross, among others.