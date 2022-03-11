Amanda Bynes Thanks All Her Fans Before Her Court Date

An official statement has been released by Amanda Bynes’ lawyer who stated that her condition has improved a lot and that she does not need the court’s protection anymore. She thanked her fans prior to her court visit for all the support and love they provided while she was going through this tough time.

Amanda Bynes’ Current Condition

The star of Nickelodeon who is 35 years, recently posted a video on Instagram where she mentioned that her date in court will fall after this week and thanked all her fans for encouraging her. This message came after one week of the confirmation that she has filed a petition to end her conservatorship that lasted for nine years.

- Advertisement -

Amanda Bynes’ temporary conservatorship was given to her mother in 2013 as she used to behave erratically and also allegedly set fire to a driveway. Her mother, Lynn, was granted full conservatorship later on in October 2014. David A. Esquibias, the lawyer of Amanda Bynes, informed her fans that it’s her wish that conservatorship must be canceled as her mental condition has improved a lot and she believes that she is fully capable to take all her responsibility again.

The attorney for Lynn, Tamar Arminak, also shared that her family is very happy to hear the news and that he supports her decision totally. A report of Bynes’ mental condition was submitted in the Court of California last September and again in January next year with new information that her conservatorship will not be continued anymore.

Amanda Bynes is living in a proper way near a beach, attending school, and having new experiences like classes of Soul Cycle and meditation. She is engaged to Paul Michael and the news was announced on 14th February 2020. Her lawyer described her as entrepreneurial and that she wants to open the business of fragrances along with a clothing brand.