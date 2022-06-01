Amanda Holden Stuns People In A Shimmering Silver Gown

Britain’s Got Talent opened its first semi-final with a high-energy performance from the cast of the West End musical Moulin Rouge. The judges were transported to France as they were surrounded by high-kicking dancers and fabulous singers. But among all these outstanding performances, Amanda Holden’s glamorous look had viewers talking.

For the first live show of the week of the British TV favorite, Amanda Holden pulled out all the stops in a floor-length sequinned gown looking like a dazzling goddess. The actor and presenter, 51, looked every bit like the TV star in the sparkling Rami Kadi couture gown, styled by Kyle Willet.

Amanda Holden Captures Everyone’s Attention

The shimmering silver gown featured a strapless bodice with an off-the-shoulder draping detail on one side, and an extreme thigh-high split to show off Holden’s toned legs and Tom Ford heeled sandals. The Britain’s Got Talent veteran judge completed her look with a ring from London jewelry manufacturer, Ntinga, and earrings from designer Stephen Webster.

Her glam team certainly made sure her beauty look matched the high-octane couture dress. Her tanned skin was complemented with a golden smokey eye, and her glossy blonde hair was styled back in loose waves that cascaded down her back.

Amanda Holden took to Instagram, where she posted multiple photos and a fashion video showing off the whole glamorous look and leaving fans and families star-struck.

Fans flooded the comments with heart, fire, and heart-eyes emojis as they called The Britain’s Got Talent judge “so beautiful”. One wrote: “Love a good golden Holden moment,” While wanted to know all her makeup deets asking “I want to know what the lip color is??”

Another fan complimented by complimenting her look calling it “Very Kate Moss” referencing the supermodel. While another suggested, “Like Pamela Anderson