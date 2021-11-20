Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Rolls Out $200

Amazon Prime Rewards Visa has an exciting opportunity for its members. Individuals having a prime membership can utilize the $200 gift card. This offer would certainly compel more people to opt for the sale on Black Friday. More and more people will be using the iconic VISA credit card. The card will be offering a range of cash backs as well. The newest offer enables you to get your hands on a $200 gift card. One can easily get the bonus by opting for a credit card. The amount of bonus would be credited to your account soon after the approval.

The best thing about the card is that it will be providing cashback as well. The card will offer up to 25% cashback on selected categories. There are a whole lot of offers available as well. Buying whole foods from Amazon will entitle you to a 5% cashback. Using the card will earn you a 2% discount at medicine shops, restaurants & petrol stations. Thus, no matter what you buy, Amazon Prime Rewards Visa will have you covered. Let us know more about the card in detail below.

Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Is Just The Right Choice For You

The Amazon Prime Rewards Visa features are endless. If you want to maximize your savings then this card is just for you. Laying your hands on this card is simple. You do not have to pay any annual fees to maintain it. The criteria for being eligible are quite flexible. You do not need to have a very high credit score to get selected. A decent number of 580 will do the job for you.

Apart from the Prime members, Amazon also provides their normal members with facilities. The Amazon Rewards Visa Card. This lets you have a bonus of $100 on approval. The amount of discount for whole food items is also significantly lower(3%). All in all, the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa will keep you going this festive season.