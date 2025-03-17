Amazon’s Latest Hardware Approach Mirrors Apple’s Strategy Closely





Amazon has unveiled Alexa+, a significant AI enhancement for its widely-used assistant. Alongside this, a hardware overhaul is reportedly in progress, indicating that Amazon’s forthcoming devices will be inspired by Apple’s model.

“No compromises” with new Amazon devices

Mark Gurman at Bloomberg shared insights into Amazon’s ambitions to revamp its hardware sector.

Alongside the launch of Alexa+, Panos Panay, head of devices, is spearheading a new chapter for hardware.

Panay has committed to refining Amazon’s hardware, focusing on everything from the internal components to the exterior design and materials. He stated that products, regardless of their classification as “entry, core, or signature,” will receive equal attention to detail. Consumers can expect enhanced sound quality, improved battery life, and top-notch security features, according to Panay. “I seek perfection in every product we deliver — no exceptions,” he expressed to Bloomberg News, though he withheld many details. “There will be no compromises.”

Previously, Panay led Microsoft’s hardware division, where he successfully launched the renowned Surface products.

At Amazon, he aims to instill a similar level of care in the company’s devices, adopting an approach reminiscent of Apple.

Additional highlights from Gurman’s article include:

“Panay suggested that the lineup might include augmented reality glasses and new wrist-worn devices.”

Amazon is reportedly planning to be more discerning with its product launches by focusing on “the most significant products,” as noted by Panay.

DMN’s Perspective

Traditionally, Amazon has been satisfied with delivering affordable but lower-quality hardware, making this a significant pivot for its device strategy.

We’ll have to wait until this fall to see the results of the company’s revamped strategy, but I’m eager to witness the potential innovations under Panay’s leadership.

What’s your take on Amazon’s evolving device strategy? Share your thoughts in the comments.

