American Finances Updates: How to get a $300 Stimulus Check this May, How to request an EBT Card…

The $300 stimulus check coming to Delaware taxpayers this May

Some states are still giving out stimulus checks and that’s what Delaware is doing this May, with a one-off $300 check being sent out this month.

“This relief is intended to help Delawareans facing higher prices at the grocery store and gas pump,” the government said in a statement.

How to get an EBT Card in California

One of the ways benefits are transfered in some states, such as California, is through an Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) Card. At the functional level, an EBT Card works just like a debit card or a credit card. The balance on the card is treated as cash, however the EBT Card is programmed so that you can only use it to purchase approved items.

In terms of who can apply for it, this depends on certain elegibility requirements. But, if you meet these, it’s quite simple to then get the card.

