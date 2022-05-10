American Finances Updates: UBI program, tax refunds, $400 stimulus check…

Our live blog for this Tuesday, May 10, brings you the latest developments on tax refunds, stimulus check payments and various benefits programs.

States releasing stimulus checks

There are various states across the U.S. that are giving back money to citizens, either due to a budget surplus or as a way of helping residents in these tough times.

The likes of California, Illinois and Indiana all have programs in place to lend a helping hand to their citizens.

UBI program deadline

If you live in Chicago and want to be in with a chance of receiving 500 dollars a month for the next year, make sure you apply for the city’s Universal Basic Income program before the deadline.

Assuming you meet the criteria, you need to get your application in before 11:59pm on Friday, May 13.

Hello everyone and welcome to this Tuesday’s American Finances live blog. Throughout the day, we will bring you the latest financial news and money-saving tips from the United States.

News is continuing to filter out about the 2021 tax returns, particularly with regard to getting your tax refund, and there will also be information about the Universal Basic Income (UBI) program, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, and more.

There will also be the latest on tax rebates being sent out in various states across the country, as well as any further financial benefits.

Make sure you check this page throughout the day to see the latest information from the financial world in the U.S. this Tuesday, May 10, with the most recent entries coming nearest the top of this page.