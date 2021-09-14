Another Set of Stimulus Check Child Tax Credits

A new set of the stimulus check child tax credits will be distributed on the 15th of September that falls on Sunday. This is an initiative taken up by the federal government of the United States of America to help the citizens cope with the economic crisis that was arisen due to the coronavirus pandemic in the country. The money that is being distributed to the eligible parents of the country as a part of the initiative amounted to a total of 1.9 trillion USD.

Stimulus Check- Amount And Dates

The amount of the stimulus check aid payments provided to the parents depends on the age of the children. If a child is under six years of age then he will be receiving a total of 300 USD. And for those children who fall under the age group of 6 to 17 years, they will be receiving a total of 250 USD. The money will be provided until the month of December. There is an eligibility rule related to the income of the receivers.

- Advertisement -

For those who are looking forward to receiving the stimulus check financial aid payments on the 15th of September, no further changes can be made to the payments. The deadline within which the payments are to be made had already been passed. However, there’s still time if one wants to make a few changes for the upcoming federal aid payments that are to be provided on the 15th of October.

The amount of the stimulus check child tax credit will be reduced to 2000 USD for one child depending on the modified AGI for the year 2021. The amount has to be more than 150,000 USD for married couples if they are filing jointly or as a widower or a widow. For the ones filing as a household’s head, it has to be more than 112,500 USD. In case someone is single and is going for a separate return, the amount must be more than 75,000 USD.