New Stimulus Checks In Some States

Despite the constant demand placed for the fourth round of the stimulus check financial aid payments, the federal government still has not given any statement on the matter. And this takes place as the condition of the coronavirus pandemic in the country is very serious. The Delta variant of the virus has affected a large population throughout the United States of America. As of now, the federal government and the administration of Joe Biden, the President, have shifted their focus to so many other things.

Fourth Stimulus Checks

The unemployment benefits provided by the federal government in the United States are coming to end and this takes place at a time when the financial condition of the people is not stable. Some of the residents are not able to make their basic ends meet. So the states are stepping up to do the job by providing stimulus check financial aid payments.

The said states are California, Florida, New Mexico, Tennessee, and the states of Texas, Alaska, Colorado, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, New York, Arkansas. Another round of the financial aid payments has already begun in the state of California under Gavin Newsom, the current governor of the state belonging to the Democratic Party. And the money provided belongs to the state itself.

Florida is providing a total of 1000 USD stimulus check financial aid payments to the teaching staff. This is a way of honoring the teachers for the efforts and hard work that they have done in carrying out their duties in the coronavirus pandemic. New Mexico is providing the money to those who did not receive the federal aid payments. The total budget of the state is 5 million USD. Tennessee and Texas provided the stimulus checks for their teaching staff.