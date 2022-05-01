The Price Of ApeCoin Is Currently Breaking All-Time High Records

The sectors of Metaverse and nonfungible tokens have been in a great position in the market of crypto this year and the ApeCoin token is the proof of such news. The token of APE hit the record high price of $22.60 on 28th April. APE is facing a stead momentum of bullishness which is occurring majorly because the auction of the Otherside land will occur by Animoca Branda and Yuga Labs. This auction will take place in association with the NFT project of Bored Ape Yacht Club.

ApeCoin Price Led Launch Of Outside Land Auction

The launch of the Otherside will happen in a Dutch-style auction sale and only wallets approved by KYC will be given permission to take part in the sale of the initial 100,000 parcels of land. The sales that are done with APE will be paid and this initiative will increase the demand for the token as parties who will be interested will collect as many tokens as possible before the sale.

- Advertisement -

As per the official post on Twitter, the adventure of the Otherside will start on 30th April at exactly 12 p.m. ET. This auction will occur on the official site of the company. The people who have done proper approval of their wallets by KYC can only participate in this upcoming mint.

As per a rule, any wallet that holds a Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC) NFT or BAYC will be given the opportunity to claim any parcel of land free of cost for about 21 days after the fact that auctions did not need to be KYC-approved was claimed.

The governing votes that are still going on within the community of ApeCoin have aided in increasing the demand for APEcoin. This was a clear sign that holder of MAYC and BAYCare searching for more engagement with any direction that the ecosystem will take in the upcoming years.