App Store Connect Introduces iOS 18 Dark Mode Icon Alongside Four Bug Fixes

Today marks the release of version 2.1 of App Store Connect, the developer tool designed for managing applications on the App Store. This new update features a dark mode icon, changing the traditional blue on white design to a blue on black variant.

In addition to the aesthetic update, App Store Connect now includes several bug fixes:

Fixed the issue in Ratings and Reviews that prevented macOS-only app reviews from displaying.

Resolved a problem with sharing marketing videos for specific apps.

Addressed an issue in Trends that affected Finance and Sales user details.

Made further stability enhancements and bug fixes.

Apple integrated support for dark mode icons with the advent of iOS 18. Users have the ability to modify the icon appearance by long-pressing the Home screen, selecting Edit in the upper left corner, tapping Customize, and choosing from light, dark, automatic, or tinted options to adjust how icons are presented.

Top iPhone accessories