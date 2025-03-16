Apple Executives Anticipate Users Will ‘Adore’ the Upcoming iOS 19 Overhaul, According to Report





Recently, Mark Gurman from Bloomberg disclosed that Apple is gearing up for “one of the most significant software makeovers” in its history. The firm is working on a redesign for iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16, all aimed at achieving uniformity across its platforms. Gurman emphasized that this revamp is set to be the “largest transformation since iOS 7” for iPhone and iPad, and the “most important upgrade to the Mac since macOS Big Sur.

Now, Bloomberg indicates that Apple leaders are “optimistic” that users will appreciate this visionOS-inspired design.

According to Gurman, the changes for iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16 go “far beyond mere aesthetics,” promising to “transform the way people interact with their devices for many years ahead.”

The redesigns will encompass Apple’s principal platforms, drawing inspiration from its latest system, visionOS:

The updated interfaces will embody the design concepts introduced in visionOS, the operating system for Apple’s Vision Pro headset. This comprises enhanced transparency and novel types of windows and buttons which will help all Apple devices feel more cohesive and intuitive.

Despite the scale of this overhaul, Apple executives reportedly feel assured that users will embrace the changes, as per Gurman:

Despite the challenges associated with major interface redesigns, top Apple leaders express confidence that users will appreciate the fresh look and experience. The challenge lies in crafting something appealing to both the existing hundreds of millions of users and the new customers Apple aims to attract in the coming years.

Executives are convinced that these new interfaces will be “easier to use, quicker to navigate, and more intuitive to learn.” These software modifications may pave the way for more groundbreaking hardware, potentially including foldable devices and touchscreen Macs, according to Gurman.

Apple also seeks to establish a common experience across all its platforms with these forthcoming designs for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. Furthermore, it aims to “adjust to a landscape embraced by artificial intelligence assistants, rather than users constantly switching between applications.”

What are your thoughts on Apple’s plans for a comprehensive software overhaul? Share your views in the comments section.

