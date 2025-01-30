Apple Introduces Another Console-Level Game to Apple Arcade

On February 6th, Apple will introduce PGA TOUR Pro Golf to Apple Arcade. As someone who grew up playing console games, I’m thrilled about this addition. This joins the expanding lineup of top-tier games available on the platform. Here’s what you can look forward to.

Reflecting on my childhood, I recall the joy of visiting a friend’s home to compare our custom golfers. From golf club stats to various gear, that nostalgic experience is making a return and then some.

What to anticipate

Authentic courses

A PGA Tour game wouldn’t be complete without its most renowned courses. Players can expect to compete on:

Pebble Beach Golf Links

The Links at Spanish Bay

Spyglass Hill Golf Course

Firestone Country Club

Bay Hill Club and Lodge

Harbour Town Golf Links

Latrobe Country Club

A significant advantage of this being an Apple Arcade title is the promise of ongoing updates. This ensures that more courses will likely be added in the upcoming weeks and months.











Live Competition Mode

This feature will elevate the game’s interactivity. Players can engage in head-to-head matchups with friends and other gamers in real time, eliminating the need to wait for turns. This dynamic adds a thrilling pace, allowing for quicker match completions.

Tournament Features

Players will also have the opportunity to join daily and multi-day tournaments. Competing for leaderboard positions, you can earn rewards that enhance your golfer. As you navigate these tournaments and other game aspects, you’ll accumulate coins and cash, helping to unlock new modes and superior equipment.











Additional Features

Game controller compatibility

Supports iOS, iPadOS, MacOS, and tvOS

Download size around 2.6GB

Final Thoughts

I am genuinely eager to experience this game. One of the best aspects is that being part of Apple Arcade means no extra payment or microtransactions, allowing me to play freely! For those not yet subscribed to Apple Arcade, a one-month free trial is available here.

I would love to hear your thoughts on this. Have you played PGA TOUR games before? Are you looking forward to this release? Let’s chat in the comments below.