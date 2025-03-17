Apple Introduces New Two-Story ‘AirPower’ Charger





Introducing the Double-decker AirPower: a concept behind this wireless charging station from Zens, now available through Apple. Unlike Apple’s unreleased AirPower mat, this two-tier charging solution for iPhones and AirPods is ready for purchase.

The device is known as the Zens Quattro Wireless Charger Pro 4—a name that might be a bit excessive—and its silver and white variant is an exclusive item at Apple.

As its name suggests, the Quattro Wireless Charger Pro 4 can wirelessly charge up to four devices at once.

A 65W power adapter fuels the quartet of MagSafe (Qi 2) charging pads, each capable of delivering charging speeds of 15W.

Being sold by Apple offers a strong endorsement for the Zens brand and this four-in-one wireless charger, available for $149.95.



Additionally, Apple is offering another Zens product, the 4-in-1 Wireless Charger, which is also priced at $149.95.

It’s worth noting that the Zens 4-in-1 Wireless Charger functions as a three-in-one wireless charger with an extra USB port to charge a fourth device via cable. This device includes a wireless charging station for AirPods, a charging puck for the Apple Watch, and a MagSafe stand for the iPhone, along with a handle reminiscent of the Mac Pro that allows users to lean the iPad against it.



Learn more details here:

The Zens 4-in-1 Wireless Charger offered in white/silver provides a robust 60W of power while ensuring your devices are organized and ready for use. It supports fast charging for smartphones at 15W, powers the Apple Watch up to 5W, and recharges AirPods wirelessly at up to 5W. The added 60W USB-C port provides the convenience of charging a fourth device through a wired connection.

Based in The Netherlands, Zens has been creating an array of charging solutions for years. Apple first featured its Modular charger back in 2022 and has recently added both the Quattro and 4-in-1 chargers to its inventory, available online and in stores worldwide.

One of my favorite Zens offerings that isn’t available through Apple is the Liberty charging pad, which boasts a transparent base and visible charging coils. It’s essentially a physical representation of the AirPower patent illustrations.



