Apple Recognized as Fortune’s Most Admired Company for the 18th Consecutive Year

For the 18th consecutive year, Apple has achieved the title of Fortune’s Most Admired Company. This ranking is derived from a survey encompassing over 3,000 executives from various companies across 30 nations.

While Apple maintained its top spot, a new entrant joined the top five for the first time this year …

Fortune noted that Apple consistently delivers impressive results in a swiftly evolving marketplace.

Executives across all sectors are increasingly reliant on Big Tech. The latest edition of the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies All-Stars list reveals that these leaders deeply value the major firms that provide dependable goods and services, on a large scale, and without complications. For an impressive 18th consecutive year, Apple has secured the top position in our annual corporate reputation ranking, which is based on a survey of 3,380 executives, directors, and analysts; for the sixth consecutive year, Amazon and Microsoft completed the top three.

Nvidia made a swift leap to the 4th position.

Nvidia, known for its GPU chips that are driving the generative AI surge, climbed six spots to No. 4 as its impact continues to expand. In addition, cloud software company ServiceNow (No. 42), global semiconductor leader Taiwan Semiconductor (No. 45), and weight-loss medication innovator Novo Nordisk (No. 46) also achieved All-Star status for the first time.

However, it remains to be seen if this will hold given the uncertainties surrounding DeepSeek.

The top 10 companies are:

Apple

Microsoft

Amazon

Nvidia

Berkshire Hathaway

Costco Wholesale, JPMorgan Chase, Walmart

Alphabet

American Express

AAPL stock has continued its upward trend and is now up 6.5% over the past five days.