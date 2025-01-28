Apple Unveils a ‘Meditative’ Video Journey Through Silo’s Expansive Sets

Silo has just concluded its second season on Apple TV+. If you’re not quite ready to say goodbye to silos 17 & 18, Apple has unveiled a new opportunity to delve deeper into the show’s dystopian universe.

A nearly 24-minute tour of the Silo set

Today, Apple TV’s YouTube channel released an exclusive video aimed at immersing viewers back into the world of Silo after the season two finale.

According to the video’s description:

Take an unprecedented tour of silos 17 and 18 with this meditative exploration of the Silo sets.

The video tour, running for almost 24 minutes, takes you step-by-step through the vast sets of Silo.

While there has been no announcement regarding the release date for Silo season 3, it has been confirmed that Apple TV+ has renewed the series for both seasons 3 and 4.

The forthcoming seasons are anticipated to conclude the series, encompassing the complete narrative arc from the three novels that Silo is based on.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Silo are currently available for streaming on Apple TV+ for subscribers.

What are your thoughts on the new Silo set tour video? Would you like to see more content like this from Apple TV’s YouTube channel? Share your feedback in the comments.

Top Apple TV and Home Accessories