Significant discounts persist on the highly sought-after M4 MacBook Pro and iPad mini 7 models. Today, we begin with the Apple Watch Ultra 2. The Natural Titanium variant is now priced at just $680, beating the Black Friday discount. Meanwhile, refurbished original Apple Watch Ultra models are available for $399 off their initial prices. Additionally, the iPhone 15 Pro is seeing renewed units on Amazon for a whopping $489 less than their original price, while the official Apple iPhone 16 cases start from just $22. More deals can be found below in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Ultra 2, iPhone 15 Pro, Cases, and More - DMN Overview 12

Natural Apple Watch Ultra 2 beats Black Friday prices at $119 off today; refurbished OG Ultra 1 at $399 off

Previously, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 was seen at $719 multiple times throughout Black Friday and the festive season, including during Best Buy’s Doorbusters. Today, Amazon has a lower price for the Natural Titanium Ultra 2 model with the blue Ocean Band at $679.99 shipped. This regular-priced item at $799 shows a discount of $119, making this the best value available. Continue reading for more information and a substantial deal on a refurbished Ultra 1 at $399 off its original price.

If you’re not overly concerned with having the latest iteration, Woot is currently offering “Grade A Refurbished” Apple Watch Ultra 1 models, complete with various official band options for $399.99 Prime shipped (please note a $6 delivery fee applies otherwise). This model initially launched at $799 and is now available for $399 less, aligning it with our previous insights.

Woot assures that while this isn’t a perfect refurbishment, devices have “minimal cosmetic flaws that are not noticeable from an arm’s length and have cleared a full diagnostic test for like-new functionality, including the removal of any previous user’s personal data. The batteries are verified to operate at a minimum of 85% capacity.”

At $399 off the original price, it may be worth considering for many users.

Apple Watch Ultra 2, iPhone 15 Pro, Cases, and More - DMN Overview 13

iPhone 15 Pro 512GB with Apple Intelligence now at a discount of up to $489 from the original price (Amazon renewed, 1-year warranty)

Amazon’s Renewed Premium Program has emerged as a leading source for refurbished previous-generation, unlocked iPhone models – providing devices in better condition than the standard refurbished options, sold directly from Amazon and accompanied by a comprehensive 1-year warranty. Today, we’ve discovered one of the best deals yet for the 512GB Apple iPhone 15 Pro priced at $809.99 shipped. The current iPhone 16 Pro retails for $1,299 in an unlocked version.

This offer stands as one of the better alternatives for individuals seeking substantial savings on a relatively recent and powerful iPhone without the constraints of a purchase plan. This is an unlocked iPhone 15 Pro – alongside its Max version, it’s one of the only previous-generation iPhone models that can support Apple Intelligence, as detailed over on DMN – and features 512GB of storage.

Apple Watch Ultra 2, iPhone 15 Pro, Cases, and More - DMN Overview 14

Apple Watch Ultra 2, iPhone 15 Pro, Cases, and More - DMN Overview 15

Apple Watch Ultra 2, iPhone 15 Pro, Cases, and More - DMN Overview 16

Today’s accessory and charging offers:

Apple Watch Ultra 2, iPhone 15 Pro, Cases, and More - DMN Overview 17

Apple Watch Ultra 2, iPhone 15 Pro, Cases, and More - DMN Overview 18

Apple Watch Ultra 2, iPhone 15 Pro, Cases, and More - DMN Overview 19

Latest gray Beats Pill speaker with Find My function drops to $100 Amazon low ($50 off)

Apple Watch Ultra 2, iPhone 15 Pro, Cases, and More - DMN Overview 20

Apple Watch Ultra 2, iPhone 15 Pro, Cases, and More - DMN Overview 21