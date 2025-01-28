Apple’s Calendar App is Rapidly Evolving, with iOS 18.3 Introducing New Features

Since its inception, Apple’s Calendar app has remained largely unchanged. However, recent updates have introduced some interesting enhancements. Now, with iOS 18.3, there’s yet another reason to utilize this app.

Significant Upgrades to Calendar in iOS 18

The approach Apple has taken with its Calendar app has often puzzled me.

Many iPhone users have gravitated towards alternative applications like Google Calendar and independent options like Fantastical.

Despite this trend, Apple has maintained a mostly static Calendar app over the years, showing minimal interest in enhancing its functionality.

However, that seems to be changing.

The updates in iOS 18 brought some of the most noteworthy changes to Calendar that I can recall.

While they may not be monumental, for the Calendar app, they are indeed significant.

One of the key advancements is the incorporation of Reminders directly within the app. Now, users can create, modify, and view reminders all from the Calendar interface.

This is a valuable enhancement, although it has its limitations—I wish I could selectively enable specific Reminder lists, but it currently only allows all or none.

In addition to this major integration, iOS 18 has introduced:

a sleek new design with various typography and interface enhancements

a revamped Month view that displays event details

Overall, given that this app usually doesn’t receive much focus from Apple, the updates in iOS 18 are a delightful surprise.

Recently, a minor addition in iOS 18.3 has provided yet another compelling reason to use the native Calendar app.

iOS 18.3 Introduces a Useful Feature for Calendar Users

If you own an iPhone 16 model equipped with Camera Control, the latest iOS 18.3 offers a novel advantage for Calendar users.

By long-pressing Camera Control, you can access visual intelligence, a feature that transforms your iPhone’s camera into an AI-enhanced tool.

This visual intelligence allows users to acquire information about whatever the camera captures and sometimes even take actions based on that data.

The feature added in iOS 18.3 greatly benefits Calendar users.

By using visual intelligence, you can direct your iPhone at a flyer, poster, or any sign that includes a calendar date, and the system will prompt you to add that event to your Calendar app.

This offers a swift and straightforward method to integrate real-world events into your digital calendar.

While iOS allows users to change default apps across various categories, calendar settings remain unchanged, meaning this visual intelligence feature is exclusive to Apple’s Calendar app.

Though it’s a relatively minor enhancement, it’s yet another reason to continue using the built-in Calendar.

Are you a user of Apple’s Calendar app? What’s your opinion on the latest updates? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.

