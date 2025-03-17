Apple’s First Foldable iPhone Set to Shift the Sales Landscape in 2026





The tech giant Apple is rumored to be developing its first foldable devices, which would mark a significant milestone for the company based in Cupertino. A recent report by analyst Jeff Pu from GF Securities not only confirms the introduction of Apple’s inaugural foldable in 2026, but also suggests that this move will assist the company in offsetting the decline in iPhone sales expected in 2025.

Latest Speculations on Apple’s First Foldable Device

According to a note sent to investors and reviewed by DMN, Pu indicates that the postponement of the new Siri experience to 2026 has contributed to diminished market expectations for iPhone sales this year. This is likely because some customers may not feel compelled to upgrade their devices, especially after Apple touted the iPhone 16 as the first that truly harnesses Apple Intelligence, only to not deliver the anticipated features on schedule.

So, what might rejuvenate Apple’s sales amid sluggish iPhone demand? The analyst believes that the introduction of Apple’s first foldable device will significantly contribute to this. Supporting claims made by other analysts, including Ming-Chi Kuo, Pu states that the market is expected to “recover in 2026” largely due to Apple’s two upcoming foldable devices, regardless of the capabilities of Apple Intelligence.

Pu notes that at least one of Apple’s new foldables is set to commence mass production in the latter half of 2026, as the company has already been collaborating with suppliers on the design and development of these new products (a phase referred to as NPI). He mentions that the foldable is “on track” to enter the “P1” stage next month, which is an initial phase of prototyping at Apple.

Earlier this month, Ming-Chi Kuo indicated that the first foldable iPhone, expected in 2026, may have a price exceeding $2,000. This device will offer a more luxurious variant of the iPhone, featuring a 7.8-inch main display and a 5.5-inch external screen, resembling an iPad mini when opened.

Additionally, Apple is developing a foldable device with an 18-inch display that could potentially evolve into either a new Mac or iPad. The company aims to produce foldable devices with an invisible crease.

Are you looking forward to seeing Apple’s first foldable devices? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

