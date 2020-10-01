fbpx
Are You Looking For Active Stock? Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

By Debbie Fong
Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) traded 2253315 shares on hands in most recent trading session and observed an average volume with 9753.33K shares. The stock acknowledged active focus on shares in the current trading session. RCL disclosed a change of 5.04% and its listed share value at $67.65 in the recent trade transaction. This company belong to USA Country and part of Consumer Cyclical sector. It has a market capitalization of $12835.56M. Using market capitalization to display company size because this is basic factor of different characteristics to develop the investors’ interests including risk.

VOLATILITY ANALYSIS:

Volatility remained at 5.28% over last week and shows 5.27% volatility in last month. Market risk that established with market trade and it is measured by beta factor. Beta indicator lies at 2.65. Risk is measured on the beta factor, if beta is higher than 1 then risk is higher and if beta is lower than 1, then risk will be low. VOLATILITY is also measured by ATR an exponential moving average (14-days) of the True Ranges. ATR value stands at 3.62.

PROFITABILITY SNAP:

Net profit margin of the company is -24.40% that shows the company earning by every dollar of sales. Gross margin is detected at 34.30% and Operating Margin is noted at -17.70%. Return on Assets (ROA) shows that the company is profitable as compared to its total assets which is -6.10%. Return on Investment (ROI) is 9.10%. Return on Equity (ROE) is -17.80%.

TECHNICAL INTERPRETATION:

A Simple moving average is one of the most flexible as well as most-commonly used technical analysis indicators. It is highly popular among traders, mostly because of its simplicity. It works best in a trending environment. Simple Moving Average calculated as an average of the last N-periods (20-Day, 50-Day, 200-Day).The share price is an upward from its 20 days moving average with 0.82% and trading from 50 days moving average with 11.23%. The stock price is performing along negative drift from its 200 days moving average with -1.84%.Any type of moving average can be used to generate buy or sell signals and this process is very simple. The charting software plots the moving average as a line directly into the price chart.

Currently Relative Strength Index (RSI-14) reading of stock is 57.68. RSI reading varies between 0 and 100. Speed and change of stock price movement is measured by the RSI momentum oscillator. J. Welles Wilder developed Relative Strength Index (RSI) that is used most commonly as momentum indicator. Commonly when RSI goes below 30 then stock is overload and stock is overbought when it goes above 70. 30 to 70 are considered a normal reading of a stock. General trend, finding deviations and failure swings can be detected by using RSI.

PERFORMANCE REVIEW:

RCL revealed weekly performance of 3.25% and shown yearly performance of -40.55%. The stock moved to 100.19% in last six months and it maintained for the month at -8.16%. The stock noted year to date performance at -51.76% and changed about 28.03% over the last three months. The stock’s price situated at -50.01% from 52 week high and stock price seen at 251.41% when looking at 52 week low price.

ANALYSTS OPENION:

According to data provided by FINVIZ, the current analyst consensus rating supposed at 2.6 on company shares (1.0 Strong Buy, 2.0 Buy, 3.0 Hold, 4.0 Sell, 5.0 Strong Sell). Looking ahead of 52-week period, the stock will achieve $57.08 price. This mean target price is expected by analysts.

Popular categories