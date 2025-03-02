ARK 21Shares and Fidelity Bitcoin ETFs See Strong Inflows, Ending 8-Day Outflow Streak — TradingView News

On February 28, US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds experienced an inflow of $94.3 million, breaking an eight-day streak of outflows as Bitcoin made a partial recovery towards $85,000. According to Farside Investors data, the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) and the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) topped the list with $193.7 million and $176 million in net inflows, respectively. The combined inflow of $369.7 million from ARKB and FBTC more than offset the $244.6 million outflow from BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT). Meanwhile, the Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB) and the Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) reported net inflows of $4.6 million and $5.6 million, respectively. On the other hand, the Bitcoin products offered by Invesco, Franklin, Valkyrie, and WisdomTree saw “0” inflows that day, while both the VanEck Bitcoin ETF and Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust ETF (GBTC) faced outflows.

Despite this break in the eight-day streak, the net inflow of $94.3 million did little to alleviate the $3.26 billion in net outflows recorded from February 18 to 27.

February 25 marked the worst day on record, with a staggering $1.13 billion in outflows from US Bitcoin products.

These substantial outflows coincided with a 17.6% decline in Bitcoin’s (BTC) price from February 18, hitting a near four-month low of $78,940 on February 28, as per CoinGecko data.

Since then, Bitcoin’s price has rebounded to $86,165.

The tumultuous start to the year has led to spot Bitcoin ETFs recording a net outflow of approximately $300 million since January 10, 2025, the date marking the first anniversary of Bitcoin product launches.

Even with the market downturn, industry experts like Bitwise’s Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan have stated that now represents the “best time in history” to purchase Bitcoin while it remains in the $80,000 to $90,000 range.

“This is the moment of greatest opportunity for crypto,” noted Jake Chervinsky, Chief Legal Officer at Variant, emphasizing a more favorable regulatory environment for crypto and increasing interest from traditional finance.