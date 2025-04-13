Author of ‘Bitcoin Standard’ to Design Austrian Economics Curriculum for UK Schools

Lomond School, a private institution located in Scotland, is set to begin accepting Bitcoin for tuition payments and is partnering with Bitcoin author Saifedean Ammous to create a new curriculum centered around Bitcoin and Austrian economics.

Ammous, the author of The Bitcoin Standard, is in the process of developing an educational curriculum that merges the concepts of Bitcoin (BTC) with the principles of Austrian economics.

“I’m excited to collaborate with Lomond School in crafting a curriculum for Bitcoin and Austrian economics,” Ammous shared in an April 12 post on X, expressing his enthusiasm for “making the material widely accessible across the globe.”

On April 12, Lomond School Principal Claire Chisholm confirmed the collaboration, stating her excitement about working with Dr. Ammous and appreciating the “positive energy of the Bitcoin community.”

This announcement follows Lomond School’s declaration that it will accept BTC for tuition payments starting in the autumn semester of 2025, making it the first school in the United Kingdom to implement BTC payments.

Ammous is widely recognized for The Bitcoin Standard, which was initially published in 2018. This book discusses the economic philosophy that underpins Bitcoin while contrasting it with traditional fiat currency systems. It has sold over one million copies and has been translated into 38 languages, according to Ammous.

Cointelegraph has reached out to both Ammous and Lomond School for further details about the forthcoming curriculum.

Bitcoin education continues to gain traction globally

Across the globe, educational institutions are increasingly incorporating Bitcoin as both a subject of study and a financial tool.

Educational programs focused on Bitcoin have emerged since as early as 2013, when the University of Nicosia in Cyprus launched its Master’s in Digital Currency, available for both in-person and online learning.

In 2014, New York University’s Stern School of Business introduced “The Law and Business of Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies,” marking one of the first Bitcoin-specific courses in the United States.

Stanford University followed suit in 2015 with its “Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies” course, delving into the technological and economic dimensions of the world’s pioneering cryptocurrency.

In February 2025, the University of Austin announced the launch of a groundbreaking Bitcoin investment fund, exceeding $5 million, as part of a larger $200 million endowment fund initiative.

Three months prior to the University of Austin’s announcement, a regulatory filing disclosed that Emory University had acquired over $15 million in Bitcoin through Grayscale’s spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund, as reported by Cointelegraph on October 28.

