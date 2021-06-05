BABA Will Be Putting Up A Quarterly Sum Of $33.31 Billion

Several analysts from Wall Street have already predicted that the stocks of BABA will be reporting a sales sum of $33.31 billion. According to a report, seven investment analysts have already provided estimates into the earnings of the company. The lowest range has come in at $32.51 billion, with the highest coming in at $34.09 billion. The company did post a sales sum of $21.76 billion the previous year, which indicated an annual growth rate of about 53.1%. The firm will be issuing its next quarterly results on the 19th of August.

The Quarterly Estimates of BABA

BABA previously announced its quarterly results on the 12th of May. The EPS reported by the company during this period was $10.32, which was more than the consensus estimate of $1.47. The revenue generated by the company during this period was $187.40 billion, with the consensus estimate coming to $180.67 billion. The net margin for the company was 20.83%, with a return on equity of about 12.95%.

There have been quite a few research equities that have commented on the stocks of BABA. Benchmark has already reduced the price target of the company from $310 to $285 with a price rating of buy in a 14th May research report.

Truist Securities has also reduced the price target of the company from $315 to $290 with a rating of buy in a 14th May research report. Zacks Investment has also increased the price rating of the company from sell to hold with a price target of $239 in a 30th March research report.

Two of the investment equities involved with the project have given it a rating of hold, while twenty-eight others have issued it with a rating of buy. Currently, BABA has a buy rating with a $318.57 price target.