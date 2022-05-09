Balenciaga Designs Would Now Become A Massive NFT Drop

Long before the advent of NFTs and cryptocurrencies, Balenciaga was pioneering new and exciting shapes in the field of fashion- something that was never seen before. This included the sack dress, the babydoll dress, as well as the cocoon coat. With several such design innovations, this company contributed to the formation of a new silhouette for women.

This makes it poignant that the Balenciaga: To The Moon NFT collection would be launched on the NFT of Crypto.com. It has been inspired by the collection of Lorenzo Riva of about 8,000 drawings that were created by the founder of the company at the height of the couture movement. Being the artistic director of the company in the 1980s, Riva went on to receive such pieces from the then head of the company.

Balenciaga Taking Major Strides In NFTs

With such a prestigious project, it is expected that the NFTs would come with some redeemable. In fact, Riva has actually decided to go down on rewards and select owners of the NFT will get the chance to receive gift cards, Balenciaga gear, and even the 1970s drawings by the founder of the company.

Also, every NFT holder will be receiving a whitelist spot for any of the upcoming Lorenzo Riva X Cristobal Balenciaga NFT drops. NFTs have been ruling up the traditional markets for quite some time now. They have actually forced companies to start pivoting as well as adopting new ideologies. With such a forward-thinking ethos in their head, Riva has collaborated with Artvein and Cointelegraph to take fashion into the Metaverse.

Balenciaga: To The Moon has also brought on Animal Concerts as their strategic partner. The ecosystem thus created will definitely move towards a more utility-driven value, with a bigger push towards marketing and several new rewards.

It is also expected that every NFT holder of Balenciaga will receive a free Metaverse concert ticket to the Animal Concerts in 2022.