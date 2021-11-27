Best Credit Cards To Shop With This Year

In order to help one accentuate their Cyber Monday and Black Friday purchases, while making it more affordable and less stressful, here are some of the best credit cards. These will help you out at popular online marketplaces like Target, Amazon, Walmart, and whole other retailers and departmental stores.

Best Credit Cards For Your Black Friday Shopping

In order to secure one of the best credit cards for those who would do the bulk of their shopping at department stores, one could readily avail of the US Bank Cash+ Visa Signature Card. This card offers the user a cashback option of 5% on two categories that one could choose quarterly. One could also choose to make department stores a bonus category of 5%, which would include stores like Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s, with the second 5% bonus category set for stores like Old Navy and GAP.

To secure the best credit cards for shopping at Amazon.com, one could choose the Discover it card, which would offer a cashback of 5% in various categories for every single quarter after they activate most of the bonus categories. Plus, they will also be provided with a cashback of 1% on every purchase automatically. For the months of October to December 2021, the cash-back category of 5% has been set to Amazon.com, and other digital wallets like Google Pay, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Garmin Pay.

Finally, for those looking at the best credit cards for Walmart purchases, look no further than the Capital One Walmart Rewards Card. The card would offer a cashback of 5% at Walmart.com; 2% cashback on Walmart in-store purchases, on travel, and at restaurants, with a cashback of 1% everywhere else Mastercard is accepted.