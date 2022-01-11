Binance Sponsors Would Look Towards Developing Crypto In Africa

Binance has recently announced its official collaboration with the Confederation of African Football along with being the official sponsor for AFCON 2021 tournament. This has been the first time that a crypto and blockchain sponsor has been selected for the event.

Monday did mark the start of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations- which is the largest men’s football championship series held in Africa.

Through the sponsorship, the crypto asset would also be promoting the social media content of the competition which would include the assist of the day, assist of the week, and assist of the tournament.

This content will also be covering games from five different cities in Cameroon across all of the six venues.

Veron Mosengo-Omba, the General Secretary for the CAF, has expressed his delight in welcoming Binance as the official sponsor for the AFCON tournament that will be taking place this year.

Mosengo-Omba has stated that he is quite optimistic about this partnership pushing football in the continent to a completely new level. AFCON 2021 will be marking the start of the sports calendar in the continent and will be moving onwards till February 6.

Binance’s Sponsorship With AFCON Could be beneficial

The partnership of Binance with CAF has been a part of an ongoing campaign that would be providing financial services to most Africans who have stated that they would normally have quite a limited access to banks and most of the other financial institutions.

So far, the crypto asset has stated that it has already provided over 541,000 Africans with major access to classes on crypto that would be completely free of cost.

Emmanuel Babalola, the director of Binance for Africa, has stated that football is the most popular sport throughout the continent.

He further hopes that the sponsorship will definitely further the corroboration of their mission to make crypto completely mainstream throughout the continent.