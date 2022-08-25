Bitboy Withdraws Legal Charges

Bitboy crypto has been one of the most discussed topics in recent times. The company was incorporated by Ben Armstrong and has made quite a few profits in recent times. They have also been able to garner some significant interest from the investors during their course of operations. Unfortunately, the company has recently suffered a huge loss. Going by the current trend of the crypto market, it seems like a normal story.

The main reason for this has been the recent turbulence reports from the crypto arena. Unfortunately, things have not been going in a great way at the moment for the crypto market. The entire world of cryptocurrency seems to be plunged into darkness. The market is experiencing extreme downward curves in the last few months. Most of the companies have incurred heavy losses.

Companies like Ethereum and Bitcoin also could not escape the trend. The investors were shocked to see the prices going down to new lows. However, the case with Ben Armstrong’s company is not the same. Bitboy was criticized heavily by one of the most popular YouTuber, Atozy. He stated that the company is a fraud and provides misinformations to its customers for making illicit gains. As a result, Ben Armstrong got furious and sued the YouTuber with a $75k lawsuit. Let us learn more about the story in detail below.

Bitboy No More Suing Atozy

Bitboy has decided to withdraw the $75k defamation lawsuit against Atozy, whose real name is Erling Mengshoel Jr. Initially, Ben made a claim of $75000 for defaming his company. However, Atozy quickly got into action and started collecting funds in his defense.

Within a short span of time, the YouTuber managed to raise $200,000 in his defense. Soon after the news became public, Armstrong stated that he will not be taking any legal steps against Atozy and also apologized publicly.