Bitcoin At The Make Or Break Price Of $42000

Bitcoin and Ethereum prices increased as the global crypto market remained in the green, as investors’ desire for risky assets was rekindled by optimism about a lessening of tensions around Ukraine.

For the first time since the end of last week, Bitcoin, the most valuable cryptocurrency by market capitalization, rose 5.2 percent to $44,449 USD.

Is Bitcoin Headed Towards Zero?

Bitcoin (BTC) remains trapped below the $43K barrier level, with crypto merchants hoping for a change in momentum to support a rise back to the $50K region.

Peter Schiff, a well-known cryptocurrency investor, decided to weigh in on Bitcoin’s recent struggles by uploading a chart showing a double top on the crypto asset, implying that it is on its way to $0.

Other digital currencies have risen as well, with Ether up almost 7% to over $3,108.17 and DeFi favorite Aave up approximately 7%.

Solana was up 8.39 percent at $102.20, while XRP was up 4.58 percent at $0.8331.

The price of Polygon increased by 9.63 percent to $1.79. Dogecoin was up 2.79 percent at $0.15, while Shiba Inu was up 2.79 percent at $0.00003129, among other cryptocurrencies.

As Russia said Tuesday that some troops are beginning to return to their normal locations after completing training, US share futures rose and European equities rose.

This week, the United States of America issued warnings of a probable Russian strike on Ukraine that reached their highest level yet.

Meanwhile, US securities authorities said on Monday that BlockFi, a bitcoin lending company, will pay a $100 million fine to resolve litigation over its business strategy.