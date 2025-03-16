Bitcoin Breakout Challenges Persist: Key Levels to Monitor

Trusted Editorial content, meticulously reviewed by industry leaders and experienced editors. Ad Disclosure

Bitcoin concluded the previous week positively and aims to kick off the new week with even greater strength. However, Bitcoin’s price action over the weekends in 2025 has primarily exhibited sideways movement.

Likewise, the leading cryptocurrency has faced challenges in building upon Friday’s gains, showing minimal change over the last 24 hours. Market analytics firm MoreCryptoOnline has pinpointed specific price levels that could be pivotal for BTC’s upcoming price direction.

Why Bitcoin Needs to Overcome Resistance at $86,700

In a March 15 update on the X platform, MoreCryptoOnline provided a compelling analysis of Bitcoin’s price, outlining crucial levels for possible short-term movements. Over the past week, Bitcoin exhibited erratic price fluctuations characterized by alternating gains and losses of similar magnitudes.

Significantly, the flagship cryptocurrency surged above the week’s high of $84,294, managing to reclaim the $85,000 mark. However, the bullish momentum could not be sustained as immediate selling pressure resulted in a quick retracement.

Source: @Morecryptoonl/X

As illustrated in the chart above, MoreCryptoOnline anticipates that if Bitcoin manages to close above the indicated resistance levels, a rise to $89,012 could be likely. This upward movement would probably be followed by a minor pullback to $87,204 before Bitcoin finally aims for around $92,017.

Conversely, the next significant support for BTC is found around the $82,564 area. Should the market leader drop below this level, investors may conclude that the recent breakout was unsuccessful.

In this scenario, strong selling pressure could push Bitcoin’s price down to approximately $77,859, with the potential risk of falling as low as $71,011.

Bitcoin Price Overview

Currently, Bitcoin is trading around $84,050, showing minimal movement over the past 24 hours. Data from CoinGecko indicates that the premier cryptocurrency has declined by more than 2% over the past week. With a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, BTC remains the largest cryptocurrency in the world.

The price of BTC is currently around the $84,000 level based on the daily timeframe | Source: BTCUSDT chart on TradingView

Featured image from iStock, chart from TradingView