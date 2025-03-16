Bitcoin Bullish Momentum at Risk as BTC Price Falters Near $85,211

Trusted Editorial material, evaluated by prominent industry specialists and experienced editors. Ad Disclosure

Bitcoin’s latest price fluctuations around the $85,211 mark have highlighted several technical issues, indicating possible susceptibility in its bullish trend. Despite numerous efforts to surpass this crucial resistance, BTC has had difficulty gaining sustained upward momentum, which may reflect a shift in market sentiment.

The failure to reclaim significant resistance areas has left bullish traders at risk as sellers look to exploit the recent decrease in momentum. Should BTC not maintain its position above this support level, a more considerable retracement may be imminent.

Technical Analysis: Indications of Weakness in Bitcoin’s Price Trend

Bitcoin’s pricing seems at risk as it battles to keep up momentum and surpass the $85,211 threshold, raising doubts about the strength of its bullish trajectory. The recent downturn suggests a shift in market dynamics toward growing bearish pressure.

Multiple critical technical indicators are signaling weakness, indicating a decline in bullish activity. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), which previously rose above the 50% mark, is now falling. Simultaneously, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator indicates gradually slowing upward movement, with the MACD line nearing a bearish crossover, suggesting potential downward movement for the leading asset.

Moreover, Bitcoin continues to trade beneath the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), reinforcing resistance and complicating any breakout attempts. Should buyers not recover their strength, BTC might experience mounting selling pressure, pushing it closer to crucial support levels. Yet, a resurgence in purchasing interest and a definitive move above $85,211 could enable BTC to regain its bullish momentum and shift market sentiment back in favor of the bulls.

Successfully breaching this key resistance may pave the way for further gains, with BTC aiming for higher resistance areas, including $93,257. A breakout surpassing $93,257 would bolster bullish momentum and signal renewed investor confidence, potentially attracting additional buyers to the market.

Breakdown Risk: Important Levels to Monitor Below $85,211

The difficulty Bitcoin is experiencing in maintaining momentum above $85,211 raises alarms about a possible breakdown, shifting attention to critical support levels. As selling pressure increases, the next vital zone to watch is $73,919, where buyers might seek to prevent further losses. A breach at this level would indicate a deeper correction poised to approach the $65,082 support level.

An additional decline could bring $60,152 into consideration, an area that previously served as robust demand. Failure to maintain support in this region may amplify bearish movements, heightening the chance of BTC touching lower levels once more. The bulls must reclaim the $73,919 position to reduce the risk of a prolonged downturn and regain control over the trend.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from Tradingview.com