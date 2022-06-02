Block Games Studio Announces Launch Of First Skill-based

As the gaming world evolves from Web2 to Web3, many note the discrepancy between the fun and enticing traditional gameplay experiences and the blockchain-focused experiences in newer releases. The result is that although rewarding, these games don’t provide a compelling reason for players to make the transition.

Block Games, a next-generation game development and publishing studio built in partnership with Estoty, a mobile game studio with 1.5 billion downloads and over 200 million active users, aims to lead this shift with a series of player-owned mobile games, one of them being Shatterpoint.

Shatterpoint is an action RPG game for mobile devices with free-to-play (F2P) engineered at the core of its gameplay. As a result, the game is targeted at educating traditional players about the blockchain space, often by rewarding them with NFTs, effectively bridging them into Web3.

Block Games CRO Explains The Mission

“We’re focusing our efforts on creating a great blockchain game, with free-to-play at the core of the gameplay. It is our aim to make the blockchain side almost invisible, creating a seamless experience for new players whilst empowering the player-owned economy and experienced play-to-earn gamers,” Benas Baltramiejunas, Block Games CEO, explains the platform’s mission.

By keeping mobile gaming fun as it exists today, Shatterpoint will encourage players of all types to enter Web3, discover play-and-earn, and get rewarded with NFTs for their efforts based on skills.

Through a mobile application, a bridge is created between the estimated three billion mobile gamers on the planet and the growing Block Games community.

The story takes place in the Shatterpoint Universe, filled with mysterious portals connecting various environments inhabited by wild creatures, menacing robots, and other dangerous entities. A guild of heroes founded by the mysterious entity Karluq and known as the Travelers arose, and pursues their mission to unite various Free Awarenesseses (players) with Vessels (heroes) in single-player, head-to-head, and multiplayer modes to gain enough power to live through The Shattering, after which the in-game universe is reset.