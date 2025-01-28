Bookstore Introduces iPhone App as a Local-Friendly eBook Alternative to Apple Books and Kindle





Launched five years ago, Bookshop.org began as an online platform dedicated to supporting local bookshops. This core philosophy is now driving the introduction of a new ebook app for iPhone and iPad, allowing users to enjoy ebooks while ensuring their purchases support local, independent bookstores.

Bookshop.org has emerged as a favored option for purchasing books online while nurturing local independent bookstores.

Previously, the platform catered exclusively to physical book sales. Ebook buyers often had to turn to other services like Apple Books or Amazon’s Kindle.

However, today marks the launch of full ebook support through Bookshop’s new app designed for iPhone and iPad.

This app boasts features such as:

Bookmarking, highlighting, and annotating capabilities

Customizable font and typeface options

Text search functionality within books

Device synchronization for reading positions

Vertical scroll mode and traditional paginated format

Sharing excerpts on social media platforms

Much like the Kindle app, there’s one significant drawback: ebooks can’t be purchased directly within the app.

Due to the fees associated with Apple’s In-App Purchases, Bookshop has opted to sell ebooks only on its website. Once a purchase is made, titles will be accessible in the Bookshop app.

DMN’s Perspective

Supporting local bookstores through ebook purchases is a commendable initiative from Bookshop. The initial version of the ebook app appears to be robust, although I hope it continues to receive regular updates and enhancements.

As a supporter of Bookshop’s mission to assist local independent bookstores in thriving amid the e-commerce landscape, I’m excited about this new development. As a fan of ebooks, I often found it challenging to purchase through Bookshop—until now.

Do you currently use Bookshop? Will you take advantage of their ebook offerings? Share your thoughts in the comments.

