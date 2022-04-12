Brie Larson Has Been Cast In The New Fast & Furious Movie

Brie Larson is coming back with an action-packed movie from a very famous franchise. Brie Larson is a 32-year-old actor who has been recently cast on the 10th movie installment of ‘Fast & Furious’ and she is very excited to be a part of this world-famous franchise. This news was celebrated by her this Sunday after she posted a picture with Vin Diesel, the producer, and star of this Franchise.

Brie Larson Shared Her Excitement For The New Fast & Furious Movie

Brie Larson gave a caption where she wrote that she is very excited to be a member of the Fast & Furious family. She thanked Vin Diesel for his kindness and for casting her in the movie and she promised her followers that she will keep them updated with more posts.

This news was at first announced by Vin Diesel who posted this same picture on his social media account. He called Larson an angel and wrote that the captain Marvel star will be on board with them in their upcoming movie. He even added that though in the picture, both of them looked cheerful and happy, the audience will be shocked to see her in a new character that Brie Larson will play.

In the words of Vin Diesel, the character of Larson will be epic and timeless and will be something that the audience will forever remember. He described her by saying that she has intellectual qualities apart from her being beautiful and has also won an Oscar. Thus, he joked that a person with such achievements will be a gem for the family.

The director of this movie will be Justin Lin and the premiere will be held next year on 7th April. The news that Jasin Momoa will be the new villain of this movie and Cardi B will also be a part is known to the majority of the people.