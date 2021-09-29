California Stimulus Checks- Delivery Dates

The state of California will soon be dispatching the paper checks to all the eligible residents of the state as a part of their Golden States Stimulus checks payments. It has been stated that the first batch of the payments will be dispatched from the 6th of October. This was what was mentioned in the schedule provided by the official website of the Franchise Tax Board of California. Until now, about 2.5 million stimulus checks have already been generated by the state to those people who met the eligibility requirements.

Stimulus Checks According To Zip Codes

For those residents of the state of California who has not signed up for the refund option, the payments are to be provided in the form of mail. It will be done in the coming week. The stimulus check financial aid payments will be generated to the residents of the state on the basis of the ending three digits of the ZIP code of the recipients.

The following timeline is provided in order for the recipients to see when they can expect their stimulus check financial aid payments.

ZIP code 000-044 will receive the money from 6th October until the 27th of October. ZIP code 045-220- will receive the money from 10th October until the 5th of November. ZIP code 221-375- will receive the money from the 1st of November until the 19th of November. ZIP code 376-587- will receive the stimulus check financial aid payments from the 15th of November until the 3rd of December. ZIP code 585-719- will receive the money from the 29th of November until the 17h of December. ZIP code 720-927- will receive the financial aid payments from the 13th of December until the 31st of December.

ZIP code 928-999- will receive the money from the 27th of December until the 11th of January.