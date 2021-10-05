California Stimulus Check; Processing May Take Time

Another round of the stimulus check financial aid payments are to be provided in the state of California. It is to be done on the 5th of October that falls on a Tuesday. This is a part of the second round of the “Golden States Stimulus” payments. It has been stated by the tax board of the state of California that the total number of payments that are likely to be made this time is 705,000. This includes 375,000 paper checks and 330,000 direct deposits.

Stimulus Check; Check Your Date

It is very important to note the fact that those residents who are perfectly eligible to receive the stimulus check financial aid payments, may receive them after a while. And this includes after a few days or even weeks. An associate from the FTB stated that the one who is expecting to receive the stimulus check financial aid payments through the mail will probably have to wait for it at least for one to three weeks.

The following timeline is provided in order for the recipients to see when they can expect their stimulus check financial aid payments.

ZIP code 000-044 will receive the money from 6th October until the 27th of October. ZIP code 045-220- will receive the money from 10th October until the 5th of November. ZIP code 221-375- will receive the money from the 1st of November until the 19th of November. ZIP code 376-587- will receive the stimulus check financial aid payments from the 15th of November until the 3rd of December. ZIP code 585-719- will receive the money from the 29th of November until the 17th of December. ZIP code 720-927- will receive the financial aid payments from the 13th of December until the 31st of December. ZIP code 928-999- 27th December to 11th January