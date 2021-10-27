California Stimulus Check News: Most Payments Will Be Issued This Week

If you are waiting for your stimulus check, then your time has come.

The California Franchise Tax Board has stated that it will issue the Golden State Stimulus check II by the 31st of October and all the payments will be completed by the end of the year.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has said that two in three Californians are eligible for a share of $12 billion in Golden State Stimulus check payments. The original program aimed at residents with low incomes was expanded in July to cover people making $75k or less. Most Californians who qualify don’t have to do anything to receive the payments as long as they have filed their 2020 tax return.

Around 400k deposits are planned to be issued on Friday, the 29th of October, and the remaining 750k stimulus checks will be going out on the 1st of November.

California has issued about 4.5 million Golden State Stimulus II payments so far which includes about 3.3 million direct deposit payments and 1.2 million mailed checks. The value of those payments is approximately $3.2 billion.

Stimulus Check: How Can You Qualify For These Payments?

You should file your 2020 taxes before the 15th of October and have a California AGI of $1 to $75k. Those who received a check for the first round of Golden State Stimulus aimed at Californias with lower incomes won’t get another check for Golden State Stimulus II unless they have dependents. You also need to be a California resident for more than half of the 2020 year and be a resident of the State when the payment is issued.

You cannot be claimed as a dependent by someone else, either.