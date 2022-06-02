Canada Buys The Dip As Bitcoin ETF Reaches Highs

The Canadian spot Bitcoin ETF purchased 2,006 BTC on Thursday and 2,780 BTC on Tuesday.

Despite May’s price correction, which took Bitcoin (BTC) as low as $23,800, institutional investors seem unwilling to lose confidence in the cryptocurrency.

Purpose Bitcoin ETF Sees Consistent Inflow

- Advertisement -

The Purpose Bitcoin ETF, launched in February 2021, has been seeing a consistent inflow over the last five trading days. The fund’s holdings have increased to 43,701.7 BTC as of Tuesday, according to Glassnode data reported by Jan Wustenfeld. That’s the highest level on record.

The inflows seem to align with a broader short-term tendency of institutional buyers to invest in crypto again. Data from Coinshares reveals that digital asset investment products saw $87 million in cumulative inflows last week, with BTCproducts accounting for $69 million of that total.

This news comes as a relief from the digital asset outflow caused by last month’s market collapse, which saw $141 million in total outflows from institutional funds in the week of May 24. That was the highest outflow since July 2021.

- Advertisement -

Still, according to the Coinshares report, the total assets under management (AUM) metric currently remains at its lowest point since mid-2021 as some institutional buyers seem to be waiting for lower prices to inflow crypto into their funds again.

Looking at the market’s future, analysts still seem bearish in the short term, with predictions for Bitcoin going as low as 14,000 and calling the recent price surge a bull trap. Meanwhile, long-term predictions remain positive, with holders still accumulating Bitcoin and young generations remaining bullish.