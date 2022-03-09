Chaney Jones Goes For A Brazilian Butt Job: Kayne West Flame’s Rear Matches Her Ravishing Face

Chaney Jones has the perfect job without getting it altered. But Kayne West’s latest girlfriend admits that she had a Brazilian butt job done recently to spruce up her derrière. The 24-year-old Chaney Jones captioned an Instagram photo which she said was a picture before she went for her rear-end job, enhancing it from 20 to 24 inches.

Chaney Jones asserted that she has never touched the scalpel to her face nor has she worked on her Kim Kardashian pout, which she claims is natural.

She wrote that she had never felt the need to get a face job done. She also mentioned her ancestry, sharing that she is German, French, West African, Ghanian, and Nigerian.

Chaney Jones also opened up about her profession, revealing that she works as the Chief Operating Officer of First State Behavioral Health. Jones is also at present studying for her master’s in counseling. She mentioned that she maintained a 4.0 GPA, indicating an A average in all of her classes, though it doesn’t judge the difficulty of a course.

The star on Instagram revealed that she is from Dover in Delaware, the second-largest city in the state, she stated that she is a Virgo, being born on August 28.

Chaney Jones Strikingly Resembles Kim Kardashian, Kayne’s Recently Separated Wife

Chancey Jones and the Gold Digger singer are not a couple officially, though he considers Jones his muse. Jones loves that role, said a source.

The duo has been spending much time together of late and have been seen showing PDA last week in Miami during a shopping spree, and attending Kayne West’s ‘Donda 2’ listening event recently.

Kayne West’s affair with Chaney Jones comes even as his divorce with Kim Kardashian is on after she filed for separation a year ago. Kim became legally single last week. They share 4 children.