Charlize Theron Posted Glimpse Of Fast X Movie Movie Set

Charlize Theron is making a comeback into action movies. Charlize Theron, the 46-year-old actress posted some pictures from the Fast X movie set, which is supposed to be the 10th sequel of the world-famous franchise, Fast & Furious. The first two pictures were black and white where she was standing with her arms crossed against a wall surrounded by two other actors from the movie.

Charlize Theron Will Be Cast On Fast X Which Will be Release In 2023

In the second picture, Theron was posing with some members of the crew and her eyes were closed in the shot. In the caption, she wrote that she will be doing an action-based movie after quite a long time and summarized her role as a Cipher in the movie.

It is said that the upcoming two movies of this series i.e. 10th and 11th parts will be the end of this saga. The director of the last five movies of Fast and Furious was Justin Lin and the upcoming two movies will also be directed by them. Charlize Theron has already played the role of Cipher in the previous two movies, one of which was released in 2017 and the other in 2021.

In the new movie, Fast X, the stars who will make their return are Vin Diesel, Sung Kang, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, and many more family actors. Moreover, Cardi B, the renowned rapper is going to return after her successful cameo in F9. However, for the first time, Jason Momoa will be a part of this franchise and will play the role of a villain. He recently stated that he is very excited to work with Charlize.

This month another huge announcement was made by Diesel that Brie Larson, the star of Captain Marvel will be cast in Fast X. He posted a selfie with her on Instagram and made this announcement public.